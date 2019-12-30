Barnsley social media round-up: Chaplin and Diaby among those to react to Swansea draw

Barnsley continued their impressive recent resurgence on Sunday afternoon, as they played out a goalless draw with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Up against one of the many sides competing for a place in the play-offs this season, it could be argued that it is the Tykes who will be more disappointed not to have come away from this one with all three points, with Conor Chaplin twice putting the ball in the Swansea net, only to be denied by the offside flag on both occasions–once in either half.

But despite that frustration, there will still have been plenty of positives for Barnsley to take away from Wales with them. That result means that Gerhard Struber’s side have now lost just one of their last seven games, a run that has seen them climb off the foot of the Championship table and up to 22nd, where they are now only inside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Given that upturn in form and the expectation there will have been on Swansea going into Sunday’s game, a number of Barnsley’s squad were understandably pleased with the result and performance from their latest outing, as they took to social media to react to that draw.

Here, we take a look at some of the Tykes squad had to say on that game, in our latest social round-up.

Bambo Diaby

One additional positive aspect of the result against Swansea for Barnsley to take back to Yorkshire is the fact that that goalless draw represents their first clean sheet since a similar stalemate at Wigan way back at the end of August.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, therefore, that was something that defender Bambo Diaby was keen to enjoy as he took to Twitter post-match, having played the full 90 minutes in the centre of the Tykes’ defence at the Liberty Stadium.

+1 big point away and clean sheet to finish the year! thanks to all the supporters for coming to Swansea to help the team! #YouReds🔴⚽️@BarnsleyFC pic.twitter.com/EH1pMFkasF — Bambo Diaby (@bdiaby5) December 29, 2019

Jordan Williams

Another defender to come through the full 90 minutes at the Liberty Stadium, Williams too was understandably keen to note his side’s clean sheet when taking to Twitter to react to the draw in Wales.

With this still the 20-year-old’s first full season at Championship level, such a result will likely be a welcome confidence boost for the full-back, as he looks to stake a claim for a long-term regular spot in the Tykes line up.

A clean sheet and a point on the road! Thanks to all the travelling fans🙌🏻 @BarnsleyFC pic.twitter.com/J20Yk9bDkN — Jordan Williams (@J_Williams99) December 29, 2019

Luke Thomas

Another Barnsley man looking to take the positives out of Sunday’s stalemate was Luke Thomas.

The midfielder also played the full 90 minutes at the Liberty Stadium, and taking to Twitter after the match, it seems that the potential importance of that point picked up in Wales come the end of the season was not lost on the 20-year-old, who also paid tribute to the club’s traveling support.

Another valuable point on the road, thank you for your incredible support❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z03L4SiYqS — Luke Thomas (@luke_luke19) December 29, 2019

Conor Chaplin

Despite the disappointment of seeing not one but two goals ruled out for offside on Sunday, it seems Chaplin too was looking on the positive side following his side’s draw in Wales.

Taking to Twitter to give his take on his side’s performance, the attacker spoke of the continuing progress he feels the Tykes are making, while stressing the importance of maintaining their recent good form, with plenty still to play for heading into the new year.

Good point on the road. Can see the improvements in recent weeks!! Need to keep pushing.. thanks for all the travelling fans🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iUxMjObbRl — Conor Chaplin (@ConorChaplin10) December 29, 2019