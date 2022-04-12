Barnsley skipper delivers defiant message to relegation rivals Reading

Barnsley’s club captain Mads Andersen has sent relegation rivals a message ahead of the Championship run-in.

There are only a handful of games left in the second division campaign, with everything still to play for at the foot of the table.

Barnsley are currently 22nd in the table, eight points adrift of Reading directly above them.

But Andersen is defiant in his claims that the Tykes are not willing to give up on safety just yet.

A 4-1 defeat to Millwall last weekend dealt the side a significant blow in their bid to gain ground on the Royals.

However, the 24-year old is remaining positive and believes the side can still make up the gap to Paul Ince’s side.

“It’s not over. Reading lost. We still believe. We have to win every game. As long as the chance is there, we have to believe. If you don’t want to, stay home,” said Andersen, via the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley have fallen far from their play-off place last season, but the club captain is adamant that the team cannot give up in their fight against Reading.

Poya Asbaghi’s side do have a game in hand on their rivals at the bottom which could prove to be a huge advantage in the final weeks of the season.

An eight point gap will need to be recovered in those final six games otherwise Barnsley will be competing in League One next season.

Up next for the Tykes is a trip to in-form Swansea City on April 15.

The Verdict

Barnsley have to keep giving it everything to avoid the drop otherwise there is no point in playing these final six games.

An eight point gap will require a very good run of form to overturn, but it also isn’t unheard of in a relegation battle either.

Barnsley will need to rediscover some form though as they have only picked up one point from their last three games.

Reading’s form has seen them pick up two wins in their last four as well, which has made life more difficult for all of the bottom three.