After play-off heartbreak at Wembley a few weeks ago, Barnsley will, and should, have automatic promotion in their sights for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

Of course, Michael Duff's move to Swansea City throws about a complication as the Tykes prepare for the new League One season, however, ambition levels will still be high and rightly so.

Barnsley are also set to lose another important individual in Mads Andersen, with reports suggesting that the Danish defender is edging closer to joining Premier League newcomers Luton Town, and it was claimed that the 25-year-old headed to Bedfordshire for a medical yesterday afternoon.

According to talkSPORT transfer guru Alex Crook, Andersen is set to arrive at Kenilworth Road as Luton's record signing, meaning that the Tykes will pocket a fee that is over the £1.3 million the Hatters paid for Carlton Morris 12 months ago.

Which Blackpool player should be on Barnsley's summer transfer radar as Mads Andersen heads to Luton?

It is unknown exactly what kind of figure Barnsley will be generating for the sale of Andersen but it is set to be a sizeable one as the Hatters dive into their Premier League kitty.

Whilst Barnsley will unlikely spend crazily in the upcoming summer window, they will likely look to address the void that Andersen is set to leave, and they will be somewhat ambitious given the Danish defender's importance.

One player that could be on their list of Andersen replacements is Blackpool centre-back Marvin Ekpiteta, who only has a year left on his current deal with the Seasiders.

The Lancashire outfit will be hoping to keep hold of the 27-year-old and will not be keen on selling to a divisional rival, however, the Tykes may be in a position where they are able to offer a favourable sum.

Why should Barnsley consider Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta?

First and foremost, Ekpiteta is still a Championship level centre-back, and it will be no surprise if he emerges on the radar of second tier clubs this summer.

He is absolutely dominant in his aerial duels, both defensively and offensively speaking, whilst he has excellent levels of strength and power, allowing him to also dominate ground duels.

Ekpiteta is also comfortable and composed in possession and looks to progress play into the midfield, whilst he can go longer and into channels effectively.

The Blackpool defender also possesses leadership qualities and could help steer Barnsley back on the right path after disappointment in the play-offs.