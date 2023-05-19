Barnsley will be vying for a return to the Championship at the first time of asking ahead of tonight's play-off semi final showdown against Bolton, having secured a helpful 1-1 draw away from home in the first leg.

The Tykes endured a torrid fall from grace in the 2021/2022 campaign, where, after losing star midfielder Alex Mowatt and the tuition of Valerien Ismael following a shock play-off charge, they finished rock bottom of the second-tier. That said, the picture appears rosier at Oakwell now, and Michael Duff's men stand every chance of topping off a fine season with promotion alongside Plymouth and Ipswich.

However, should their bid to return to the Championship falter, they could just bolster their chances ahead of next term with the permanent acquisition of loan forward Max Watters, who has proved impactful in limited minutes towards the back end of the current campaign.

What Max Watters has done thus far

Unfortunately for Watters, Michael Duff has an arsenal of talented, tried-and-tested strikers at his disposal such as James Norwood and top scorer Devante Cole, both of whom have ammassed double digits this term.

This has meant that the 24-year-old has struggled for consistent game time in south Yorkshire, and he has only started five times while failing to complete a full 90 minutes once. Yet, this has not surfaced as a barricade against his goalscoring exploits, and a return of four strikes in this time frame enforces that Watters has taken chances when they have arrived.

What is even more impressive is the importance of these goals; back in March, he surged on from the bench to fire Barnsley back into the lead in an eventual 4-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday- who they may well face at Wembley- before scoring twice and setting up Norwood in the space of 26 minutes to help Barnsley claim a 4-4 draw away to former side MK Dons after an initial three goal deficit.

His situation at Cardiff

Once regarded as a significant coup for the Bluebirds following a 16 goal haul in only 19 outings for Crawley Town, Neil Harris fought off fierce competition from clubs across the country to bring Watters to the Welsh capital. But, as luck would have it, Harris was dismissed just days later as he found himself unable to inspire a second successive play-off mission, despite having the likes of Kieffer Moore and Harry Wilson to call upon.

Mick McCarthy's short-lived spell subsequently beckoned precious few opportunities for Watters, although he did enjoy a fairly fruitful loan spell with MK Dons across the first half of the following season by finding the back of the net seven times in fourteen matches in all competitions.

His time in Milton Keynes had summoned unwavering support from a large portion of Cardiff fans who had felt that Watters was deserving of more chances to show his worth, however, it would be fair to say that these feelings have now been extinguished, as the forward routinely failed to repay the trust licensed by former boss Steve Morison.

Indeed, he embarked upon a barren spell of eleven matches without a goal at the start of the season, despite starting eight of those, and there was hardly an element of shock when the deadline day arrival of well-versed attacker Callum Robinson ousted Watters from the side.

His last appearance for City to date came in a 1-0 win away at Sunderland just before the World Cup break, where he was brought on as a substitute before being hauled back off in the dying embers of the fixture.

Even though Cardiff are engulfed in a constant, interminable cycle of change on and off the pitch, it appears unlikely that this inconsistency will filter through to the case of Watters, who seems to have ran his race at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The verdict

Although Watters has done little to provoke that he is capable of being a reliable source of goals in the Championship, he has displayed encouraging signs of rediscovering his very best form across the two League One loan spells.

Still only 24, he is yet to approach his prime and should he realise his potential, his employers would doubtlessly pocket a pretty penny, and while history may perhaps deter Duff from swooping in the event of promotion, if they remain in the division, he would surely prove a smart signing.

At this level at least, he is evidently a natural goalscorer, and there is no reason why he could not score at least 10-15 goals over the course of a full season if entrusted with a fair amount of time on the pitch.