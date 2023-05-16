It's crunch time across the board in the Football League play-offs - and that could result in some haphazard decisions by managers on the field.

Barnsley and Bolton will head into their game at Oakwell on Friday safe in the knowledge that whoever wins will face one of Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough - though it is likely to be the latter after they swept the Owls aside with a dominating 4-0 performance.

For Barnsley, a win would mark an immediate return to the second-tier, whilst Bolton would see themselves ply their trade in the Championship for the first time since the 2018-19 season, where they finished second-bottom under Phil Parkinson.

Barnsley, though, are the favourites. Finishing five points ahead of their opponents and showing a strong run of form towards the end of the season, an average of just under two goals per home game should have Bolton worried. However, if Michael Duff wants to make a decision that will make his team tick, he must make a change up front - with Max Watters coming in for Slobodan Tedic.

Why should Max Watters start for Barnsley against Bolton?

Watters joined on loan from Cardiff in January after failing to nail down a regular starting spot in the Welsh capital.

Even though Watters has only started five games, Barnsley have won in four when he has started, and the loanee has come up with the goods - vital goals against Sheffield Wednesday and masterminding the comeback vs MK Dons has proved that.

Under the lights at Oakwell, Watters also has more considerable experience in big situations across the EFL than Tedic, and though James Norwood and Devante Cole will likely start, if they don't then Watters should be in contention over the Serbian.

Why is Max Watters favoured to start over Slobodan Tedic?

The facts have already been displayed; but an eye test would also helps the argument.

Tedic, whenever playing, has looked impressive on the ball and his play often results in something exciting happening. However, his impact in the box is often lacking. Not all strikers are known for simply goalscoring, and Tedic did a superb job in being a quality outlet at Bolton, which is a tough place to go.

Instead, at home, Barnsley will have much more possession, and by slipping through balls in for Watters to latch on to, Tedic would not be as suitable for such a scenario.

The City loanee instead should be kept for later in the game, if Barnsley are trying to see out a lead against the Trotters - which could be crucial to their plans for Wembley.