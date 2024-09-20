Whilst the summer transfer window is now closed to English Football League clubs, players currently out of contract otherwise known as free agents can still be signed by clubs.

One such player currently out of contract and without a club, is ex-Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams - an individual that Barnsley should be exploring a deal for.

Williams is versatile on either wing

Predominantly a left-back, Williams can play on either wing and also fill in at right-back. Given manager Darrell Clarke likes to explore systems and rotate his defenders, having a versatile player in Williams would fit perfectly into Clarke's methodology.

Clarke has experimented with playing three central defenders and two wing-backs pushing upfield when in possession and dropping into a back five without the ball. Predominantly, Barry Cotter has been the right-sided wing-back although Corey O`Keeffe has also performed the role this season.

Josh Earl, usually the left-sided centre back in the back three, also played on the left-hand side, playing as a left back when Clarke changed systems mid-game against Mansfield Town, moving from a 3-5-2 formation to a 4-4-2.

New signing Georgie Gent has been brought into Oakwell specifically as a left wing-back but has been eased into life at Barnsley by Clarke and has not been a regular starter as yet.

So far, Barnsley have been injury free in defence. However, should the likes of Cotter or Earl pick up injuries, then the lack of depth in wider players is a worry for Clarke. Whilst Barnsley have depth in central defence, there is the potential for an over reliance on Cotter and Earl and any absence of either player would no doubt be felt.

Williams has vast experience for such a young player

Despite only turning 24 in early September, Williams would bring a depth of experience to Oakwell. Having played 161 times at a variety of levels, including the Premier League, Championship, Champions League and Europa League competitions, Williams would add some top level experience to the Barnsley squad.

Midfielder Matty Craig, currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has brought another level of experience and skill to Barnsley, something Williams would also undoubtedly bring.

Whilst Williams will always be known for his time spent at Manchester United, where he joined at the age of nine, he has gained valuable experience in the Premier League with Norwich City, making 26 appearances, five more than at United and 15 times at Championship level with Ipswich Town.

Improving Barnsley defensively has been one of Darrell Clarke's areas for development. The Reds had the worst goal difference last season of all the top six sides in League One, despite being the third top scorers in the top six. Scoring goals has not been an issue for Barnsley in recent seasons, but failing to keep clean sheets from March onwards was ultimately Neill Collins' downfall last season.

Brandon Williams stats by competition, as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 47 1 1 Championship 15 2 - Europa League 12 - 1 FA Cup 10 - - *Stats as of September 18th 2024

Williams would add more energy and toughness to Barnsley

Undoubtedly, Williams would add more than just experience to the Barnsley squad. He is known for his energy up and down the flanks as well as a no-nonsense tackler. Barry Cotter has excelled on the right wing. Williams would more than replicate this on the left wing at Oakwell.

Under Clarke, Barnsley appear a more physical side than in previous seasons. Donovan Pines and Marc Roberts add physicality in defence, Luca Connell, Matty Craig, Jon Russell in midfield and Sam Cosgrove, Max Watters and Stephen Humphrys in attack. Barnsley has a strong spine throughout the team. Williams' robust style would add steel to a team who appear better built for the rigors of League One football.

One area of concern with the player could be his off-field reputation, with a recent deep-dive from The Athletic outlining a number of current goings-on that would be a concern for any interested party. A court case looms in 2025 and a snippet from that article actually states: "Without wishing to sound alarmist, not everyone connected with United is convinced he will return to the highest level of football until he has fully reassessed his life and priorities."

Quite what Williams' next steps in football are, remains to be seen.

Also whether Barnsley would be able to afford Williams' wages is another factor, but no one can deny that signing the Mancunian would bring huge footballing benefits to Darrell Clarke's side.

As yet, Brandon Williams is still without a football club. Barnsley should explore the free agent market and potentially capitalise on the availability of the ex-Manechester United defender.