In 1998, Barnsley were looking for a swift return to the Premier League after recently suffering relegation from their only season in the top flight.

The Reds turned to striker Craig Hignett in the hope his goals could fire them back up.

It would prove to be a sound investment. Hignett had a debut of dreams at Oakwell and, in his second season at the club, scored in the Division One play-off final, which the Reds narrowly lost to Ipswich Town.

When the Tykes cashed in, they made a tasty profit as well.

Hignett a natural-born goalscorer

Hignett started his senior career at Crewe Alexandra in 1988 after spending a couple of years at Liverpool as a trainee. He clearly made a positive impact, capturing the attention of Middlesbrough, who signed him in 1992.

A successful six-year spell unfolded at Boro, where Hignett helped the Teesside club to promotion and a couple of Wembley cup final appearances.

During his time in the North East, the forward tasted promotion to the Premier League as well as two trips to Wembley for the FA Cup and League Cup finals in the 1996-97 season. Sadly, Boro lost on both occasions, but Hignett holds the title of being the first player to score at the Riverside Stadium, which became Middlesbrough's new home in 1995.

In 1998, he left Teesside and, after a brief spell at Aberdeen, was snapped up by Barnsley for a touted fee of £800,000, which turned out to be a bargain – even back then.

Debut of dreams in massacre of Huddersfield Town

As debuts go, scoring twice and missing a penalty for the hat-trick in a 7-1 romp over Huddersfield Town must go down as one of the most eventful. The game was televised live on Sky Sports with Barnsley racing into a 6-0 half-time lead.

The gloss of a stunning debut was only marred when Hignett missed a penalty that would have given him a hat-trick. The mauling of Huddersfield has gone down in folklore at Oakwell given the slick football on show and top-quality goals, none better than a wonder volley into the top corner from Darren Barnard.

Barnsley supporters to this day rue that they only once witnessed a strike force of Hignett, Ashley Ward, and Bruce Dyer together, with Ward being sold to Blackburn Rovers soon after.

Hignett`s second season was to be his best at Barnsley, where his goals helped the club into the Division One play-off final against Ipswich. Hignett scored in the first half with his shot rebounding off the bar onto goalkeeper Richard Wright's arm before crossing the line. The goal ended up being credited as an own goal.

He was causing Town all kinds of trouble and earned his side a penalty after being brought down in the penalty area by Wright, who redeemed himself by saving Darren Barnard's penalty. Many supporters believe that moment cost Barnsley the victory and a return to the Premier League as the game turned in the second half in Ipswich's favour.

Hignett scored what should be recorded as his second goal in the final by converting a penalty late on, but it was the Suffolk side who prevailed in a pulsating final that finished 4-2 to the East Anglia club.

Craig Hignett Career stats by club, as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Crewe Alexandra 23 1 Middlesbrough 116 25 Barnsley 71 32 Blackburn Rovers 68 14

During his time at Oakwell, Hignett scored 32 goals in 71 appearances. After the play-off final, Barnsley had to trim their squad accordingly and Hignett was sold that summer for £2.2m to Blackburn Rovers, making a healthy profit of £1.4m for the Reds.

Despite the play-off final loss, Hignett did pick up awards after the 1999-2000 season, being named Barnsley Player of the Year and in the PFA Team of the Year.

The current Barnsley side could certainly do with a goalscorer the caliber of Hignett. Sadly, a player of that ilk would be worth much more than what the Reds paid for him back in 1998. Hignett went on to have success with Blackburn winning the League Cup final in the 2001-2002 season.

A natural-born goalscorer who had no difficulty scoring for whoever he played for, the signing of Craig Hignett was a stroke of genius by Barnsley which came so close to helping them return to the Premier League.