Barnsley have seen an undisclosed bid for Davis Keillor-Dunn rejected by League One newcomers Mansfield Town.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, via X, the Tykes have been rebuffed by their new divisional rivals the Stags in their pursuit of Keillor-Dunn ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Barnsley will be looking to assemble a squad capable of achieving promotion next term under the stewardship of Darrell Clarke, who took the reins at Oakwell in May after Neill Collins was dismissed just before their play-off semi-final elimination to Bolton Wanderers across two legs.

Having spent the last two seasons falling short in the League One play-offs, the upcoming campaign may impose even more difficulty with Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Birmingham City all coming down from the Championship but each pulling off impressive early transfer captures to strengthen next term’s much-anticipated promotion race.

Barnsley themselves have been active in the market to date by bringing in Jackson Smith, Connor Barratt, Marc Roberts and Conor Hourihane in a player-coach role.

33-year-old Hourihane, who left Derby County at the end of last season following their promotion to the Championship and the expiration of his deal, is still fondly remembered at Oakwell after scoring 31 times and making 40 assists in an impressive two-and-a-half year stay before joining Aston Villa in 2017.

Barnsley’s interest in Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn

O’Rourke reports that Barnsley have lodged a bid for the Mansfield forward, which has promptly been rejected. It’s not yet clear just how much the Tykes have tabled, if they’ll be coming back in with another bid or what Mansfield’s asking price is.

Nigel Clough is unlikely to be willing to let Keillor-Dunn depart on the cheap though, with the forward having scored 22 times and laid on a further 10 to lead Mansfield’s return to the third-tier of English football for the first time in 20 years.

Davis Keillor Dunn's stats for Mansfield Town across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 19 6 4 2023/24 51 22 10

Keillor-Dunn signed for the Stags from Burton Albion in January 2023, signing a two-and-a-half year deal. He’s been a big hit in the East Midlands by scoring 28 times and assisting 14 from 70 appearances to date. As things stand, the 26-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season, which could allow Barnsley to successfully seal a swoop this summer if his head is turned by their interest.

Barnsley must continue pursuit of Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn despite rejected bid

Even though Mansfield may have put them in a difficult position by rejecting their bid, Barnsley shouldn’t be thinking about giving up on Keillor-Dunn just yet.

Clarke urgently needs to add firepower to his side, with 18-goal forward and leading goalscorer Devante Cole having left South Yorkshire following the end of his contract, while John McAtee has also returned to Luton Town after his productive loan spell was concluded.

The duo directly scored 36% of Barnsley’s 82 league goals and replacing them adequately is a serious call of duty for the Tykes if they’re serious about challenging for promotion in what could well be the toughest top-end League One season in many years.

Although Keillor-Dunn has primarily plied his trade in League Two, McAtee himself had scored the bulk of his goals with Grimsby Town in the National League before becoming a success at Barnsley last season, which supporters could benefit from keeping in mind.

Equally capable as an attacking midfielder behind the striker or leading the line, Keillor-Dunn can carve out chances as well as finishing them, addressing two key problems in the Barnsley squad at present.

Mansfield may have priced them out of a move, but with no current disclosure regarding the financial elements of the potential deal, it’s fair to say that Barnsley should maintain their pursuits for the time being at least.