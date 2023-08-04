Considering they just fell short in the League One play-off final last season, Barnsley's recruitment for the upcoming 2023-24 season was perhaps expected to be a bit more exciting on paper.

Michael Duff was backed in his first year as Tykes boss last year with the permanent additions of Luca Connell, Nicky Cadden, James Norwood, Adam Phillips and Jon Russell among others, and the ex-Burnley defender almost led the South Yorkshire outfit back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

A cruel twist of fate though at Wembley against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday though meant that not only do Barnsley stay in League One, but they also lost their manager as Duff headed to Swansea City earlier in the summer.

Who have Barnsley signed this summer?

Neill Collins, a former EFL defender himself, arrived from the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United States to take over Duff's position but lots of the club's recruitment over the summer seems to have been done on the cheap, with three non-league players arriving in Kacper Lopata, Andrew Dallas and Kyran Lofthouse.

All three could turn out to be gems in the end but it's a far cry from the deals that were done 12 months ago, and they have been followed in by Hartlepool goalkeeper Ben Killip, Forest Green Rovers wing-back Corey O'Keeffe and the permanent return of Max Watters from Cardiff City, who scored four times in 21 appearances last season.

Despite signing Lopata from Woking earlier on in the summer, Barnsley have issues in defence going into the 2023-24 season, with both Conor McCarthy and Robbie Cundy carrying injuries.

The £3 million sale of Mads Andersen to Luton Town left a bit of a hole in Collins' back-line before any injuries were taken into consideration, but Barnsley are now set to add a fresh face on the eve of the new season.

According to the Barnsley Chronicle, the Tykes are on the verge of signing 23-year-old centre-back Mael de Gevigney, who plays for French third tier side Nimes.

Nimes were relegated from Ligue 2 last season and with De Gevigney having less than one year remaining on his contract, Barnsley are set to strike a deal in what you would imagine is a permanent move.

Who is Mael de Gevigney?

De Gevigney started his career at senior level with FC Versailles, playing in the fifth and fourth tiers of the French football pyramid.

And in the 2021-22 season he was part of a team that miraculously reached the semi-final of the Coupe De France - where Versailles were dumped out by top level opposition in the form of OGC Nice.

Thanks to his performances for Versailles, De Gevigney secured a move to Nimes in the second tier last summer, and he was a regular for them in Ligue 2 by playing 31 times.

However, he ended up being a part of a defence that was relegated to the Championnat National - Barnsley though have seen the ability and potential seemingly in De Gevigney and have plotted to bring him to England in a deal that looks set to go through.