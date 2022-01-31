Barnsley set to seal deal for 24-year-old midfielder

A deal could soon be finalised to bring Amine Bassi to Barnsley, as reported by the Barnsley Chronicle.

The Tykes have been struggling at the wrong end of the division this year and adding a few solid additions before the close of business today could help them try and stay up.

The first through the door looks likely to be Bassi, with the 24-year-old reportedly at Oakwell to seal a deal to the side before the window shuts. If he does confirm a move to Barnsley, it will be the first time he has tried his luck in England so far in his career.

The attacking midfielder has so far spent the entirety of his playing time in France but with gametime now hard to come by at Metz, he could be off to the Tykes to try and secure more regular action, which he is certainly likely to get.

The player can score and contribute in front of goal too, something which could boost Barnsley massively in the second half of the season. With ten goal contributions last year and another seven before that, he certainly knows how to cause some damage at the top end of the field.

The good news too for fans of the club is that according to the Barnsley Chronicle, that might not be all the business done and dusted for the side either. Once Bassi arrives officially, it looks like Barnsley could even try and squeeze through another signing before midnight tonight.

If they manage it, then again it could really help them in their efforts to survive in the second half of the season.

The Verdict

Amine Bassi does look like he could be a really astute addition for Barnsley, especially if he can contribute even a little in attack for the club.

His previous goalscoring and assist records in France suggests he should certainly be capable of that and with his new side currently stuck right at the bottom end of the Championship, they really will need him to hit the ground running.

The deal itself could be a good one for Barnsley and might be one that goes under the radar but really helps them out. The Tykes certainly needed some fresh faces before the transfer deadline because right now not much is working for them.

If Bassi can come in and start firing in the goals then – and they can also bring in another face before the window shuts – then it could go a long way towards helping them out for the rest of the season. Second tier safety might seem a long way away but all it takes in this division is a good patch of form to shoot you up the standings.