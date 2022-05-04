Barnsley set to rival Wigan Athletic for Leeds United player

Recently relegated Championship side Barnsley are set to battle with Wigan Athletic for the signature of Leeds United youngster Owen Bray, according to Football Insider.

The 19-year-old has been on trial recently at the Latics, who will swap places with the Tykes for the 2022-23 season after capturing the League One title.

Bray featured for Wigan’s under-23’s in late April after being delivered the news that his Leeds contract would not be extended after not featuring at all for them this season.

Leam Richardson’s side were reportedly ready to offer a contract to the Irish midfielder, however Bray is weighing up his options and is now spending some time at Oakwell.

Bray played for Barnsley’s development squad on Tuesday against Watford, and he remains on trial with the South Yorkshire side as he looks to earn a deal at the club.

Wigan though are still in the running for Bray and it could be up to the teenager as to where he signs for ahead of the 2022-23 season as he looks to have multiple options.

The Verdict

After his scholarship was extended by a year at Elland Road, Bray never got a chance to impress in the under-23’s Premier League, so it’s no surprise that he’s set to depart the club.

But he looks set to kickstart his career in the EFL – it’s just a case of which club he goes to.

Wigan appear to be keen and now Barnsley are taking a view, and it remains to be seen as to whether they will offer a contract themselves.

You’d imagine though on recent history, the more likely pathway to quick first-team football would be at Oakwell – although that depends on who is handed the manager’s role to replace Poya Asbaghi.