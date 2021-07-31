Barnsley set to make transfer decision on 23-year-old ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Barnsley could look to move on Isaac Christie-Davies this summer, either on a permanent or temporary basis, according to the Barnsley Chronicle.

The 23-year-old has found regular game time hard to come by with the Tykes, since moving to the Yorkshire-based side in 2020, having previously been on the books with Liverpool.

Christie-Davies is yet to make a senior appearance for Barnsley, and it’s claimed that the club are preparing for him to head for the exit door in the near future.

The Barnsley Chronicle claim that the midfielder has been training with the club’s under-23s team during pre-season, which hints that he won’t feature for their senior side anytime soon.

Barnsley finished fifth in the Championship table last term, although they missed out on promotion into the Premier League, after a defeat to Swansea City in their play-off semi-final.

With Markus Schopp now in charge of the first-team, after taking over from Valerien Ismael, the newly-appointed boss will be keen to see his side challenge for a top-six finish once again, although it doesn’t seem as though Christie-Davies will feature in his plans.

Barnsley are set to take on Cardiff City in their opening match of the 2021/22 Championship season, in what is likely to be a tricky test up against Mick McCarthy’s side, who narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the second-tier last term.

The Verdict:

Surely it’s only a matter of time before heads for a permanent exit from Oakwell.

Christie-Davies’ move to Barnsley hasn’t gone as he would have planned, and you would imagine that he’ll be wanting to find himself regular minutes elsewhere ahead of the new season.

The fact that he’s not training with Barnsley’s senior side speaks volumes about where his future lies, and I’d be stunned if he remained with the Tykes beyond the summer transfer window.

Markus Schopp already has stronger options available to him in a similar position, and it would be the ideal move for Christie-Davies to depart permanently in search of regular minutes