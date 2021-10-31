Barnsley set to make significant decision on key figure

Barnsley are set to sack boss Markus Schopp after their poor form continued with a 2-1 defeat at Bristol City yesterday.

The 47-year-old was only named as the Tykes chief in the summer following Valerien Ismael’s decision to leave for West Brom. However, Schopp has been unable to make a similar impact at Oakwell.

In his 15 games in charge, Barnsley have won just once, with the reverse at Ashton Gate meaning they have now lost seven games in a row.

Unsurprisingly, that has increased the pressure on Schopp from the fans, who are becoming increasingly frustrated at how the campaign is playing out.

And, it appears the loss against the Robins is the final straw, with TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealing that Schopp is set to be sacked.

That wouldn’t be too much of a shock and whoever does take charge will be tasked with trying to guide the team out of the relegation zone, with the side currently 23rd in the table and four points from safety.

Barnsley have a huge game up next, when they take on bottom-placed Derby in the week.

The verdict

In truth, this wouldn’t be a surprise and you would say it’s the right time to make the decision as it’s just not working out at all.

Some will argue that Schopp needs more time to get his ideas across but the reality is that Barnsley are heading down if things remain as they are.

So, the board need to act swiftly but after getting the appointment wrong in the summer, there will be a lot of pressure on them to ensure they don’t make that mistake again.

