Barnsley are well in the hunt for a playoff spot, at least, and adding depth to their side is only going to improve their chances.

Neil Collins will be looking to at least replicate the club's successes from last season, where of course they were just pipped to a place in the Championship by an extra-time goal, courtesy of Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass.

The Tykes are currently sitting in fifth position in League One, just three points behind the automatic promotion spots.

League One playoff and automatic promotion spots Position Club Played Points 1 Portsmouth 28 56 2 Peterborough United 27 55 3 Bolton Wanderers 26 54 4 Derby County 28 53 5 BARNSLEY 27 52 6 Oxford United 27 49 *Table correct as of 26th Jan 2024

Barnsley and Oxford are the only sides that are currently in the playoff or automatic promotion spots that have conceded more than 30 goals so far in this campaign.

Tightening up at the back will go a long way towards helping them get back to the Championship; it was one of their stumbling blocks last season too.

With that in mind, Barnsley are ready to submit a bid for a young Premier League defender.

Barnsley readying bid for Newcastle United man

The Tykes are said to have a bid prepared for Newcastle United defender Matthew Bondswell, who is set to come back to his parent club early from Newport County of League Two, as per Football Insider.

The outlet added that Barnsley will make a permanent offer for the left-back, who has been on loan at Newport County throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Newport play Manchester United in the next round of the FA Cup this weekend, having got past National League side Eastleigh in their third round replay.

Football Insider claim that once the game has been played and the Magpies have cut the loan deal short, they will accept what they see as a fair offer for the 21-year-old.

Barnsley's move for Bondswell is a surprising one

The left-back has had two temporary moves away from Newcastle since joining them from RB Leipzig's academy.

Prior to his move to Wales, he was with Shrewsbury Town.

He was there for around two months before returning to the North East of England, having not played a single game, and Bondswell has only started five games for Newport this season too.

This, and the loan spell with Shrewsbury, don't suggest that he is someone that is going to be able to come in and really push for a first team spot, which is the type of player that Barnsley should be aiming for with the position that they are in.

Of course, making moves with the future in mind isn't always a bad thing.

The 21-year-old could turn into a future star for the club, but there's not much to suggest that he will - clearly though he has some potential that Collins is willing to gamble on.

Barnsley need to show a bit of short-term thinking though.

This season could be one of their best opportunities to get back to the Championship, and signing a 21-year-old left-back who has not set the world alight in League Two probably won't go too far towards getting them back to the second tier of English football.