Barnsley set to land talented Leicester City youngster

Barnsley are set to make their first signing of the summer despite not yet having a manager in place.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Reds are set sign young Leicester City striker Jack Butterfill.

As per Nixon, the teenager has scored a goal every other game for Leicester City’s youth sides but will now try his luck with Barnsley.

Nixon also reports that whilst the club do not yet have a manager, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink remains their top choice for the job, whilst in the meantime, their recruitment team are expected to stay active.

At 18-years-old, Jack Butterfill is yet to make a senior appearance for the Foxes, and has only featured for the club at youth level.

Last season in 2020/21, the striker scored just one goal in 11 outings for the Foxes youth sides.

However, as stated by Nixon above, he has been somewhat prolific this campaign, scoring eight goals in 16 Premier League 2 matches.

Butterfill also featured twice in the FA Youth Cup this campaign.

The Verdict

Despite not having a manager in place, Barnsley are wasting no time in getting down to their summer business.

That will continue to be the case, too, with Alan Nixon reporting that their recruitment team are to remain active whilst the search for a new manager at the club continues.

As for Jack Butterfill, it is hard to know what to expect from the youngster.

At just 18-years-old he is still a very young prospect, but his numbers for Leicester’s under-18 side this season speak for themselves.

Whether or not he will be able to come straight in at League One level and make an impact and score goals remains to be seen, but it certainly does seem that Barnsley are signing a player that has good potential.

If the deal does happen, it will certainly be interesting to monitor his development at Oakwell closely next season and beyond.