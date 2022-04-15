Barnsley set to field interest in 26-year-old heading into crucial summer transfer window

Barnsley forward Carlton Morris is attracting interest from a number of unnamed Championship sides ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to a report by The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath.

Any potential suitor will need to submit a sizeable offer for Morris as his current contract at Oakwell is set to run until 2023 with the Tykes having the option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

Since the turn of the year, the forward has managed to produce a number of impressive performances in the second-tier for Barnsley.

In his last 12 appearances at this level, Morris has scored five goals whilst he has also provided three assists for his team-mates.

Despite the 26-year-old’s upturn in form, Barnsley are facing the daunting prospect of suffering relegation to the third-tier in the coming weeks.

Currently eight points adrift of safety, the Tykes will need to pick up positive results in their upcoming clashes with Swansea City, Peterborough United and Huddersfield Town in order to potentially close the gap between them and Reading.

Morris’ presence could be key in these aforementioned fixtures as he has been one of the only shining lights in what otherwise has been a season to forget for Barnsley.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Barnsley players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Did Daryl Dike score more or less than 20 goals during his time at Barnsley? More Less

The Verdict

When you consider that Morris has demonstrated in his career that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the summer.

During the 48 Championship games that he has participated in for Barnsley, the forward has provided a respectable total of 20 direct goal contributions.

If the Tykes do go on to suffer relegation to the third-tier, they could find it extremely difficult to keep Morris at the club as the former Norwich City man may not be willing to drop down a division next season.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi should be lining up a list of potential replacements for Morris as a failure to do so could have a negative impact on the club’s fortunes in the 2022/23 campaign if the forward does indeed opt to move on to pastures new.