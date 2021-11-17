Barnsley set to confirm significant agreement with 36-year-old

Barnsley are set to appoint Poya Asbaghi as their new manager, a report from The Yorkshire Post has revealed.

The Tykes have been searching for a new manager since the start of this month, when Markus Schopp was sacked after just four months in the role.

Now it seems as though the struggling Championship side have found their man to take over at Oakwell.

According to this latest update, Asbaghi is now set to take over as Barsnley manager, after completing his duties in charge of Sweden’s Under 21s side during the November international break.

It is thought that the 36-year-old has already verbally agreed to take chare of Barnsley, who currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, four points from safety.

Prior to taking over as Sweden’s Under 21 manager last November, Asbaghi had spent nearly three years in charge of IFK Goteborg from early 2018 to late 2020, winning the Swedish Cup in 2019.

Asbaghi is expected to be assisted at Barnsley by Ferran Sibilia, with the two having previously worked together at Goteborg.

Following the international break, Asbaghi’s first game as Barnsley manager is set to come on Saturday afternoon, when the Tykes travel to Craven Cottage to face promotion chasing Fulham.

The Verdict

This will certainly be an interesting appointment from a Barnsley perspective.

By bringing Asbaghi to Oakwell, the club are continuing their recent theme of hiring managers from abroad to oversee the club’s playing squad.

Some of those have enjoyed more success than others, and given the precarious situation the Tykes find themselves in in the Championship, you feel this is one that simply has to go well.

Asbaghi’s experience with Sweden’s Under 21s could help with Barnsley’s young squad, but a trip to high flying Fulham this weekend will certainly be a daunting way to start his tenure, and could put the pressure on from a very early stage.