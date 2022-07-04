Barnsley set to beat Championship clubs to signing of 13-assist wing-back

Barnsley are set to win the transfer race for wing-back Nicky Cadden, according to Alan Nixon on Patreon, and they have fended off interest from Championship clubs for the Scotsman’s services.

The 25-year-old saw his contract at League Two champions Forest Green Rovers come to an end this summer, with the Stroud Times reporting last week that Cadden was in talks with two second tier outfits.

However, Cadden will instead be facing off against his former club next season in League One, as Michael Duff and the Tykes are closing in on his signature.

Cadden was in fine form for Forest Green in the fourth tier of English football last season, scoring six times and notching a mammoth 13 assists in 44 outings, as along with Kane Wilson on the right flank he was one of Rob Edwards’ main attacking threats.

And it now appears that Barnsley have pulled off a real transfer coup by winning the race for Cadden’s signature – once it is all signed and sealed.

The Verdict

With Championship clubs in the race for Cadden, it is perhaps a surprise to see the Scot sign for a third-tier club.

But he must be guaranteed first-team football at Oakwell compared to the teams he could have potentially headed to in the next division up, and perhaps that was a factor in Cadden’s decision.

Barnsley and new manager Michael Duff clearly have quite a pull when it comes to bringing players in, and even though some top players will probably depart this summer, some top quality individuals are arriving.

Should they not get gazumped very late on, then Cadden would be one of the signings of the window so far in League One.