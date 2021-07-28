Barnsley are close to completing a deal for young Burnley midfielder Josh Benson, according to Lancs Live.

The 21-year-old was not involved during the Premier League club’s 1-0 victory over Blackpool on Tuesday evening, with The Tykes said to be close to finalising the signing.

The report states that the figure is likely to be declared undisclosed, but it is believed to be a fee that will be around the £1 million mark – with add ons considered.

Barnsley have had to fend off Championship competition to get ahead in the race for Benson, with Luton Town, Millwall, and Birmingham City, all credited with interest within a report from The Athletic two weeks ago.

Benson has made six first-team appearances for The Clarets since his 2018 arrival from Arsenal, with all six of them coming during the 2020/21 campaign.

Should Benson head to Oakwell, it will be his second spell in the EFL. The 21-year-old spent the second half of the 2019/20 season with Grimsby Town, scoring twice in 11 appearances for The Mariners.

The verdict

The void left by Alex Mowatt is expected to be a big one, but Josh Benson certainly has the ability to thrive in the Championship.

His technical ability, intelligence and desire in midfield areas, all make him an exciting option for Barnsley, should they make a move.

However, Mowatt was considered one of the more experienced professionals at the club, and despite his promise, that is not something Benson can bring for obvious reasons.

It is no shock to see several other Championship clubs in pursuit of the 21-year-old. He has a very bright future and could certainly cut it at Premier League level.

