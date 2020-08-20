Barnsley set to announce signing of 13-goal attacker

Barnsley are set to announce the signing of LASK midfielder Dominik Frieser, according to BBC Sheffield’s Andy Giddings.

Gerhard Struber will be looking to add plenty of fresh faces to his squad this summer, after miraculously steering his side to Championship safety last term.

Struber has already made the one signing this summer, re-signing Kilian Ludewig on loan from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg after an impressive loan spell at Oakwell in 2019/20.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Barnsley actually true?

1 of 10 Barnsley were founded in 1877 - True or false? True False

Struber is now set to add another Austrian player to his squad, as per Giddings, with LASK midfielder Dominik Frieser set to put pen to paper on a move to Oakwell.

Understand #barnsleyfc have completed the signing of Domink Frieser, 26, from LASK. Deal expected to be confirmed soon. — Andy Giddings (@Gids1980) August 20, 2020

The 26-year-old winger, capable of playing on either flank, scored 13 goals and produced seven assists in a total of 48 appearances in 2019/20.

Frieser – who scored twice in 10 Europa League appearances last term – has recently played for Hartberg, Kapfenberg and Wolfsberger, and a move to Oakwell would be his first taste of English football.

A deal is expected to be announced soon for the winger, who still has another two years left to run on his contract at LASK, suggesting that the Tykes have paid a fee for the player.

The Verdict

This has potential to be an exciting signing for Barnsley.

Frieser looks to have been one of the most dangerous attacking players in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, contributing to 20 goals in 48 games for LASK.

Barnsley have plenty of exciting young options going forward in the likes of Jacob Brown, Callum Styles and Clarke Odour, but they need quality in depth and Frieser would bring just that.