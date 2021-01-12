Barnsley set price-tag for key player with Championship duo in pursuit

Barnsley are reportedly ready to let talismanic midfielder Alex Mowatt leave for £1.2 million this month with two Championship clubs having tabled bids.

The 25-year-old joined from Leeds United in January 2017 and has been a key figure for the Tykes since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, having also worn the captain’s armband since last season.

Mowatt’s current contract is set to expire in the summer and despite manager Ismael Valerien talking up the importance of him signing a new deal, such an agreement is yet to materialise.

It seems Barnsley are ready to cash in this month to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer as, according to Football Insider, they’re holding out for an offer in the region of £1.2 million.

The report claims that two yet unnamed Championship sides have made bids for the central midfielder.

An exclusive report from Football League World revealed in the summer that Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, and QPR were all keeping tabs on Mowatt.

The 25-year-old was an integral figure as the Tykes escaped relegation last term and has been key to their success this season, missing just one Championship game so far.

Did Barnsley sign each of these 18 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 18 Did Barnsley sign Herbie Kane for more or less than £1 million? More Less

The Verdict

If Mowatt is indeed available for a fee in the region of £1.2 million, then a host of second-tier clubs should be lining up a move for him because even with his contract running down that would be a coup.

It seems two Championship sides have already taken action as they look to snap him up and you feel that the identity of the sides interested will help the midfielder decide whether to push for a move or sign a new deal.

The former Whites man is an all-action central midfielder and, in my eyes, would be a positive addition to most – if not all – of the squads in the English second tier.