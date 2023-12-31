Highlights Barnsley are set to secure the future of young striker Fabio Jalo with a new contract despite significant interest from other clubs.

Jalo's impressive performance at senior level are attracting attention from Premier League and Championship clubs.

The striker is set to stay at Barnsley in order to boost his chances of regular first-team football.

Barnsley look set to be handed a major boost over the future of young striker Fabio Jalo.

That's after journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the Portuguese youth international is set to sign a new contract with the League One club, despite significant interest from elsewhere.

Jalo making a name for himself with Barnsley

Having joined Barnsley's youth ranks from Portuguese giants Benfica back in 2019, Jalo is now starting to make an impression at senior level with the Tykes.

The 18-year-old has already made 23 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire side, scoring three goals and providing one assist in that time.

Fabio Jalo Barnsley record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 11 1 1 2022/23 12 2 0 As of 31 December 2023

That progress has already seen him attract plenty of attention from further up the footballing pyramid.

Previous reports from TeamTalk have claimed that Premier League trio Everton, Brighton and Fulham, along with Championship pair Leeds United and Sunderland, are monitoring the teenager.

Meanwhile, Romano himself reported earlier this season that Serie A side Lecce had made a bid for Jalo, amid interest from the Premier League.

Now however, it seems as though Jalo is unlikely to be going anywhere in the near future, despite that significant interest in his services.

Jalo set for new Barnsley contract

As things stand, there are around 18 months remaining on Jalo's contract with Barnsley, securing his future at the club until the end of next season.

According to this latest update from Romano however, the attacker is now set to sign a new contract at Oakwell, in spite of that interest from elsewhere.

It is thought that the teenager is willing to commit his future to the Tykes, due to the fact that he is keen to play first-team football on a regular basis.

As a result, an agreement over a new contract is now said to have been reached between the two parties.

Barnsley chasing League One promotion again

Having missed out on promotion to the Championship after defeat in the League One play-off final last season, Barnsley are now mounting another push for a return to the second-tier.

The Tykes have taken 42 points from 23 league games so far this season, meaning they currently sit seventh in the League One table, just one point adrift of the play-offs.

Neill Collins' side are next in action on New Year's Day, when they host Wigan Athletic at Oakwell.

This news on Jalo can surely only be seen as a positive for those connected with Barnsley.

The level of interest that the attacker is attracting, only goes to highlight just how good he is, and has the potential to be in the future.

As a result, they are now securing the services of a potential long-term asset for some time to come yet, and the fact they have done so despite those chances he might have got elsewhere, does give a good reflection of the situation around Oakwell.

You also have to credit Jalo for the commitment he is showing in prioritising his own chances of first-team football, something that will surely serve him well in his career going forward.