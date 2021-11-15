Barnsley send cheeky dig Fulham’s way ahead of Saturday’s clash

The Sky Bet Championship returns at the end of this week and one of the games to take place is at Craven Cottage as Fulham host Barnsley at 3pm on Saturday.

The two sides have had very different campaigns so far with the hosts up near the top of the table after a scintillating run before this latest international break and the away side looking to climb the standings as soon as possible after changing manager.

Of course, Fulham will go into it as favourites but the Championship can throw up surprises and Barnsley will be aiming to achieve one of those this weekend.

In the meantime, the build-up has already begun and after Fulham produced a play on words to advertise this weekend’s game Barnsley got into their replies with a cheeky response:

Just a bit of harmless fun on social media between the two sides who’ll obviously be looking forward to getting back to the cut and thrust of the league this weekend.