Barnsley seek potential financial compensation

Barnsley have written to the EFL asking for a parachute payment of £7.4m for clubs that are relegated from the Sky Bet Championship, citing a second-tier season that has suffered from ‘a lack of sporting integrity,’ as per the Telegraph.

The second tier is due to restart later this month, though some clubs have voiced concerns over their players not being up to speed when the season resumes, with training only starting recently,

Barnsley, meanwhile, have mentioned players leaving clubs with contracts coming to an end as a potential issue to consider when relegation is concerned for three sides, and are asking that the EFL compensate for that in some regard.

A section of their letter reads:

“If the 19/20 season is completed, it will be completed with a lack of sporting integrity.

“Some clubs will have unbalanced squads compared to competitors due to ending player contracts.”

The Verdict

It’s a situation we never thought we’d find ourselves in but here we are, and clubs must now decide the best course of action as well as they can to achieve their aims in the final games of the year.

Whether the EFL agree to such terms from Barnsley remains to be seen, though you have some doubts that they will given they’ve sought to play the season out to a full finish.