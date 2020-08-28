Barnsley see bid for League One midfielder rejected ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Barnsley have seen a bid for Doncaster Rovers captain Ben Whiteman rejected according to Doncaster Free Press.

Whiteman has been with the club since 2018, and has gone on to make 136 appearances in total for Donny, who are currently playing their football in League One.

Barnsley have already submitted bids for the midfielder, although they have seen a recent bid turned down by the League One club.

It is believed that Donny are keen to hold onto Whiteman ahead of the new season, and won’t cash-in on him ‘on the cheap’, with a release clause being in his contract.

Rovers are also wanting to get as much as possible for Whiteman’s services, as that would give Darren Moore the best opportunity possible to find a suitable replacement.

A move to Barnsley could be tempting for the 24-year-old, with the Tykes retaining their status as a Championship club on the final day of the 2019/20 season, with a dramatic win over Brentford at Griffin Park.

Doncaster are set to get their new league campaign under way against MK Dons, in a match they’ll be expected to pick up three points from at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The Verdict:

They’re clearly determined to get an agreement in place to sign him.

Whiteman has been impressive with Doncaster Rovers, and I’m not surprised to hear that a Championship club are looking to land his signature ahead of the new season.

But with a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the club, you have to imagine that Barnsley will have to get close to that to tempt Doncaster to sell him.

Doncaster will be hoping to keep their key players at the club for as long as possible, as they look to challenge for a top-six finish in League One, so Barnsley won’t have it all their way in terms of looking to agree a deal.