Barnsley run rule over former player as they consider transfer return

Midfielder Jacob Butterfield is currently training with his former club Barnsley as he attempts to return to Oakwell as either a player or a coach, as per a recent report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

The 31-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Australian side Melbourne Victory back in July and appears to be keen on reconnecting with the Sky Bet Championship side that he previously captained earlier in his career.

Butterfield is training with the under-23s at present under his former Tykes teammate Martin Devaney and is certainly keeping his options open over a potential return to English football.

Speaking recently about whether he could resign for his boyhood club or not, the midfielder stated the following;

“I haven’t had any calls for Barnsley about a contract, but my phone is on. I would be open to it but it’s up to them.

“I love Barnsley. They gave me my breakthrough in the game. If I ever got the chance to play for them again, I would love it. If it’s not as a player, then maybe in the future as a coach because I am learning off Davvers and the other coaches. That’s something I would like to go into in a few years when my playing career finishes.

“I am just here to get fit with the 23s. Whatever happens, it’s been great to be back for a few weeks at a club I love.”

After leaving the Tykes back in 2012, Butterfield went on to take in spells for Norwich City, Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Luton Town before jetting off to Australia.

During his last stint with the club, the midfielder went on to rack up 101 appearances, eight goals and 14 assists after graduating from the academy.

The Verdict

This would be a very romantic move for all involved if Butterfield was to resign for the Tykes, however there would be inevitable question marks if it was to happen.

One of the main ones would be over his fitness and whether he has the ability to thrive in the Championship.

Add to the fact that he is now into the twilight years of his career and it could be a hard sell in terms of convincing the club to part with money for his wages.

Nevertheless it is a positive thing to have a familiar face about the club during a period in which they are going through another transition following the appointment of Poya Asbaghi.