Bristol Rovers have joined Barnsley in the race to sign Fleetwood Town striker Promise Omochere.

That is according to Bristol Live, which states that the Gas are targeting a move for the Irish forward.

Bristol Rovers are preparing for another campaign in England’s third tier, and it is expected to be a busy summer of activity after seeing 13 players leave the club following the end of last season.

Furthermore, the Gas have also just seen midfielder Anthony Evans leave to join fellow League One side Huddersfield Town for a fee of £450,000.

Therefore, Matt Taylor, who is in charge of his first summer transfer window at the club, will be keen to bring in new arrivals, and it appears as though Omochere is on the club’s radar.

It was reported over the weekend by journalist Alan Nixon that Barnsley are interested in signing Omochere from Fleetwood Town this summer.

Nixon claimed that the Cod Army had placed a £500,000 price tag on the player’s head after impressing last season, despite the club being relegated from League One.

He also added that the Tykes are not the only side interested in the player, as they face competition to sign him, with Omochere keen to play in the third tier again next season.

It appears that the South Yorkshire side do face competition, and it comes from their manager’s former club, Bristol Rovers.

According to Bristol Live, Omochere is a player that is desired by the club and is seen as an attainable one following Fleetwood’s relegation.

Omochere has 12 months remaining on his contract with the Cod Army; therefore, it means the club is in a position where they will need to listen to offers or risk seeing him leave for free next summer.

Promise Omochere’s 2023/24 stats for Fleetwood Town

Promise Omochere joined Fleetwood Town in the summer of 2022 from Irish side Bohemians, and straight away, the 23-year-old was part of the club’s first team.

In his first season at Highbury, Omochere played 28 times in League One, scoring five goals and recording two assists. The attacker also scored two goals in four FA Cup games that season.

Promise Omochere's stats for Fleetwood Town Apps 71 Goals 13 Assists 3 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 8th)

Last season, the forward’s importance grew, as he appeared 34 times in League One, and this time, he found the back of the net on six occasions and chipped in with a single assist.

The Irishman started the majority of the games he was available for, as he was considered a key part of their attack as the club tried to avoid relegation to League Two.

Promise Omochere needs to pick the right club amid Bristol Rovers & Barnsley battle

It is key that wherever Omochere is this season, it is at a club where he is going to continue playing regular football.

It is no good for the 23-year-old if he leaves Fleetwood and joins a club where he is going to sit on the bench.

Omochere was very impressive last season, so it is no surprise that teams are interested in signing him.

It is unlikely that Fleetwood are going to be able to retain his services, but Omochere needs to make sure that it is right for him and that he is going to continue playing as much football as possible, whether it be at Barnsley or Bristol Rovers.