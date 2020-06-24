Barnsley reveal key squad update

Barnsley have announced their retained list ahead of the 2020/21 season, revealing that Kenny Dougall, Dani Pinillos, Samuel Radlinger and Mamadou Thiam are amongst the senior players on their way out of Oakwell.

A number of clubs are filtering through their playing squads this week, as a high volume of players see their deals expire on June 30th.

Amongst those clubs are Barnsley, who have shared their retained list on the club’s website this afternoon.

Dougall, Pinillos, Radlinger and Thiam will all depart on June 30th when their contracts expire, with no new deal agreed with the Tykes.

Radlinger was an unused substitute on Saturday as Gerhard Struber’s side beat Queens Park Rangers, whilst Dougall stepped off the bench for over half-an-hour.

Struber’s side are, of course, still fighting for their lives in the Championship, with the season pushed back after a postponement of almost four months.

A 1-0 win over QPR on Saturday was a boost for the Tykes, but there is still doubt surrounding their survival credentials with eight games of the season remaining.

The Tykes are still four points adrift of safety, with Middlesbrough sat in 21st place.

The Verdict

There’s a bit of confusion surrounding the decision with Dougall, but Barnsley have retained their real core group of players, which is important.

At this stage of the season usually, these decisions are a little bit easier, but Barnsley are in limbo in terms of their division next season, which adds a complicated edge to it.

However, given these unique circumstances, Barnsley have done pretty well to be as straight as they have.

Thoughts? Let us know!