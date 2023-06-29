Barnsley have revealed an eye-catching new home shirt for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

The Tykes suffered play-off heartbreak in last season's League One showpiece at Wembley, with Josh Windass' late goal in extra time securing a 1-0 win for Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite Michael Duff's exit, attention at Oakwell is turning to the new season and Barnsley have revealed the look they will be sporting with a kit reveal.

Barnsley's new home shirt

Barnsley have launched their new Puma kits for the upcoming season, sharing the home, away, third and goalkeeper designs.

The Tykes' home shirt is particularly eye-catching and a throwback to the club's 1989/90 look.

The home shirt in predominantly red, fading towards the bottom into white. The Barnsley badge, Puma logo and shirt sponsor, US Mobile, are all central on the shirt, which also has a white collar. What stands out, though, is the six stars around the badge in a serious throwback to the 1989/90 kit.

How are fans reacting to Barnsley's home shirt?

There's an obvious effort from Puma to replicate an iconic kit in Barnsley's history, at a time when those "out there" designs were all the range.

However, over on social media, it has been likened to an MLS kit from the 1990s.

Other reaction is hardly complimentary...

What other kits have Barnsley revealed?

Barnsley's away kit is an identical design to the home one, albeit all-white, with the stars much more subtle in a light grey.

The third kit, meanwhile, has a circular badge and is black with gold features.

Three goalkeeper kits in black, blue and pink have also been launched by Barnsley.

What did Barnsley's 22/23 home shirt look like?

The 22/23 design was far simpler, with a plain red jersey and white cuffs.

Barnsley's badge was positioned in the traditional place on the left, with the Puma logo on the right - below is an image of Jordan Williams wearing that kit in the play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.