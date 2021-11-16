Barnsley: Remember Mamadou Thiam? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Mamadou Thiam previously signed for Barnsley in the summer of 2017 from French side Dijon on a three year deal.

The forward was brought in at Oakwell as an attacking player who could operate on both flanks and through the centre of the pitch, which meant that he was largely presented as an addition who could make a real difference for the Tykes.

However Thiam would go on to put in a series of inconsistent performances during his time in Yorkshire, with an extremely productive 2018/19 season – that yielded a return of seven goals and one assist – being sandwiched by two far more underwhelming campaigns.

The change of managerial personnel at Oakwell didn’t help the player’s chances either, and as a result of this and many other factors, the Senegal youth international was released by Barnsley in the summer of last year.

Before he was then duly snapped up on a free transfer by Belgian side KV Oostende as he sought to get his career back on track after an up and down period in England that included a promotion from League One.

Since signing for De Kustboys, Thiam has failed to find the net in 23 appearances and has struggled to really make an impact on Belgian soil.

This has led to the forward being loaned out to French Ligue 2 side AS Nancy, for whom he has enjoyed a more fruitful spell so far, scoring twice in his opening 14 games.

A player who certainly played his part whilst with the Tykes, Thiam hasn’t exactly set the world alight since leaving Oakwell for pastures new.