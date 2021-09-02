Barnsley rebuffed in Deadline Day attempts to sign ex-Manchester United man

Barnsley were rebuffed in a transfer deadline day attempt to sign former Manchester United winger Tosin Kehinde, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

The 23-year-old, who currently plays for top flight Danish side Randers, was the subject of multiple approaches from the Tykes – the first of which was a £500,000 bid.

And in the closing hours before the 11pm deadline, the Yorkshire side are said to have made another offer worth just less than £1.5 million, which again was rejected by Randers.

All Nigeria Soccer report that they would have been open to doing business had they received a bid in the region of £2.4 million for the forward, but it never arrived from Oakwell and despite interest elsewhere from FC Copenhagen, Kehinde remains a Randers player until at least January.

The Nigerian departed Man United back in 2018 when his contract expired before joining Feirense in Portugal, and then joined Randers last summer on a permanent basis following an initial loan.

Kehinde scored twice last season but has had a good start to the 2021-22 campaign with one goal and three assists in seven appearances (per transfermarkt), and he will be staying in Denmark for a little while longer.

The Verdict

Looking at Barnsley’s line-ups so far this season, it’s clear to see that they really needed strengthening in the wide areas going forward.

The Tykes brought in a lot of centre forwards this summer with Devante Cole, Aaron Leya Iseka and Obbi Oulare all either yet to feature or haven’t made an impact yet, but Kehinde would have offered something different.

He’s more of a winger and with Clarke Oduor playing in a front three right now, it seemed apparent that more was needed in that position.

Barnsley couldn’t get a deal over the line though for Kehinde, but it could be one that is revisited in the January window in a few months time.