Highlights Barnsley are planning a £1 million bid for Sam Nombe, as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes.

Nombe has been impressive for Exeter City, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in the previous season.

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell has expressed his intention to keep Nombe and stated that he won't be sold unless a huge offer comes in.

Who is Sam Nombe?

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at MK Dons, but he struggled to truly establish himself as a regular, as he made 46 appearances over a four-year period, with many of those from the bench.

After a series of loan spells, Nombe chose to move on, and he secured a permanent switch to Exeter in 2021 after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the two clubs. And, it’s a decision that has worked out very well.

Nombe has been an impressive figure over the past two years, which included helping the side to promotion from League Two in the 21/22 campaign.

He followed that up with a fine season last time out, with Nombe scoring 15 goals in League One, and registering seven assists, as the side finished 14th in the table.

Barnsley set to offer £1m for Sam Nombe

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there is interest in Nombe, and Football Insider has revealed that they are set to offer a seven-figure sum as they look to convince Exeter to sell their key man.

“Barnsley are planning a £1million bid for Exeter City striker Sam Nombe. The Tykes are in the market for striking reinforcements before the close of the transfer window and have lined up a move for the Exeter star.”

Neill Collins is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of the deadline, and bringing in an attacker is a priority, with James Norwood having left earlier this summer.

Will Exeter City sell Sam Nombe?

This would be a significant offer by League One standards, and it will no doubt tempt the Grecians, as Nombe is in the final year of his contract.

Obviously, they would be running a risk if they do keep the player, as if his deal does expire, he could walk away on a free, which it’s not what the money men at St. James’ Park would want. But, the impact of selling Nombe would be a problem ahead of this season.

Yet, speaking to the BBC weeks ago, Exeter boss Gary Caldwell made it clear that he was expecting Nombe to be part of his plans moving forward.

“We don't have to sell anyone, he won't be going anywhere this window or the next window for that matter. He's a very valuable player for the team, he was fantastic last season before I came in and when I came in, so he's a massive part of the squad, and he won't be going anywhere.

“For a number nine he brings goals, but on top of that he brings a real physicality and a real outlet for us. The reality is he's here, and he'll be here unless a huge offer comes in, and it would need to be a huge offer to get him.”

Barnsley summer transfer plans

It has been a mixed start to the season for the Tykes, with the opening day 7-0 win over Port Vale the obvious high point, and it shows what Collins’ side are capable of.

Yet, they’ve failed to win since, and it’s no secret that the squad needs new additions if they are to push for the play-offs again.

So, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the window plays out, and if Nombe does make the move to Oakwell.