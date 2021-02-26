Barnsley quiz: Was it Conor Chaplin or Cauley Woodrow who have done these 15 things?

Barnsley are truly establishing themselves as the Championship’s surprise package.

The Tykes avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last term and were expected to be embroiled in a basement battle once again this time around.

The reality of their situation couldn’t be further away from that though.

The Yorkshire side find themselves in a position to mount a genuine push for the play-offs with the performances of players such as Conor Chaplin and Cauley Woodrow really capturing the fans’ attentions.

But which of the duo have done these things in their career? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 15 Started his career with Portsmouth Conor Chaplin Cauley Woodrow