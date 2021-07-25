Barnsley quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Tykes?

After finishing in the Championship play-off places last season, Barnsley will begin the new campaign with a new captain and a new manager after the departures of Alex Mowatt and Valerien Ismael to West Brom.

A new captain yet to be determined but Austrian Markus Schopp will step into the hot-seat at Oakwell to replace Ismael, and he will be hoping to continue the momentum that the Tykes created last season.

Whilst we wait for the season to get underway

