Barnsley quiz: Does Oakwell have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

Barnsley is a positive place to be right now.

Valerien Ismael has the Tykes on the cusp of play-off football in the Championship and the only negative aspect of the club’s season is the fact that supporters aren’t packed inside Oakwell to witness it.

Oakwell would serve up a great play-off atmosphere, with 23,287 packed inside it. It isn’t the biggest of grounds in the EFL, but it holds noise and would be some spectacle.

On the topic of Oakwell’s capacity, then, we ask you whether Barnsley’s home has a higher or lower capacity than the 18 following grounds…

1 of 18 John Smith's Stadium Higher Lower