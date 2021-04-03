Barnsley fans would have probably laughed if you’d suggested to them at the start of the season that they would be in the Championship’s play-off places at the business end of the season.

But that’s exactly what has happened, with the Tykes sitting in fifth spot under the coaching of Valerien Ismael, who has taken Gerhard Struber’s squad to the next level.

How many questions can you get right though in our big Easter Barnsley quiz? Have a go and let us know how you do!

Barnsley quiz: Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19 What year were the Tykes founded? 1884 1887 1899 1902