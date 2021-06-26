Barnsley poised to finalise deal for 47-y/o to succeed Valerien Ismael

Barnsley are expected to name Markus Schopp as their new manager following Valerien Ismael’s decision to leave for West Brom.

The Frenchman was only named as the Tykes boss last season and he did an outstanding job immediately, transforming the side from relegation candidates to promotion hopefuls.

Therefore, with his stock high, Ismael was linked with a host of jobs in recent weeks and he finally accepted the role at The Hawthorns.

That has left Barnsley in a difficult position as they prepare for pre-season, but the Mail Online have claimed the Yorkshire outfit are poised to appoint Schopp.

The 47-year-old is currently in charge of TSV Hartberg in the Austrian top-flight, but it’s believed he has a £300,000 release clause in his contract.

Schopp has a good reputation in his home country, having been in his current role since 2018, and he led the side to a comfortable mid-table position last season, although they missed out on a place in the Europa Conference League after a defeat to Austria Vienna in the play-offs.

The verdict

In truth, most fans won’t know much about Schopp but the reality is that you have to trust Barnsley as Ismael and Gerhard Struber joined after spells in the country and they both did well.

So, it’s a league the club know all about and they clearly feel the coaching style works in the Championship.

As mentioned, the recent history suggests that’s right, so the fans have to trust that the board have found another gem and it will be interesting to see how Schopp handles the move to England, which appears to be very close.

