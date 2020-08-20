Barnsley plotting transfer move for 24-year-old striker

Barnsley are interested in signing Hertha Berlin forward Pascal Köpke this summer, according to reports from Kicker.

Gerhard Struber will be looking to add more firepower to his squad this summer, with the Tykes managing to find the net only 49 times in the Championship last night – only Middlesbrough scored less with 48 goals.

According to Kicker, the Austrian has identified Köpke as a potential signing for Barnsley, with the German striker being linked with a move to Oakwell.

Köpke currently plays for Hertha Berlin after joining them from Erzigbirge Aue in 2018, and the striker has since scored one goal in only 13 appearances for the club.

The 24-year-old scored 31 goals in 86 games for Erzigbirge before his move to Hertha, and he has another two years left on his contract in Berlin.

Kicker claim that Barnsley have “shown an interest” in Köpke, however it remains to be seen whether the Yorkshire club submit an offer for the forward.

The Verdict

This is a signing that is likely to divide Barnsley fans.

Köpke has scored goals in the past, but he’s seemingly struggled to make an impact since moving to Hertha Berlin, and one goal in 13 games hardly sounds exciting.

They do need to add depth up top, though, as the likes of Cauley Woodrow and Conor Chaplin are likely to attract interest this summer given how well they performed last season.