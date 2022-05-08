Barnsley plotting move to beat Millwall, Middlesbrough to signing

Barnsley are looking into trying to sign Ross Sykes from Accrington as they begin to put together their plans for their Sky Bet League One campaign next year.

The Tykes are heading back to the third tier after a tough campaign in the Sky Bet Championship, and they will hope that they can bounce straight back to the second division immediately.

Some good signings will be needed in the summer window, though, and it remains to be seen just who they manage to bring in between now and the close of the market.

One player being linked, however, is Ross Sykes who, according to Alan Nixon, also has the likes of Millwall and Middlesbrough taking a closer look at him.

Centre-half Sykes is a real physical presence at the back and could be a fine signing for Barnsley, but it appears a bit of a battle could be on for his signature.

The Verdict

Barnsley need to act smart in the coming transfer window if they are to steady the ship and get themselves back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Sykes could be a good signing on the face of it, but other sides are clearly keen too and so where he ends up this summer is a far from foregone conclusion.

