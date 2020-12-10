Barnsley plot January move for impressive 21-year-old

Barnsley are reportedly interested in signing Liam Kitching from Forest Green Rovers this January, with the defender impressing for Forest Green Rovers.

It’s been claimed by Football Insider that Barnsley have been keeping tabs on Kitching, with a view to bringing a young centre-back into their squad in the New Year.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Leeds United academy, but the centre-back never made a senior appearance for the now-Premier League club and was allowed to leave Elland Road by current boss, Marcelo Bielsa.

Nevertheless, Barnsley appear to have followed his career closely and a January move is on the horizon.

Kitching has made 53 appearances for Forest Green since signing with the club, with 15 of those coming in League Two this season, as he’s helped the club to third in the table.

That positive start to the season for Forest Green has put them in early contention for promotion.

In terms of Barnsley, they are settled in the Championship under Valérien Ismaël. They beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 last night and are gearing up for a clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this weekend.

The Verdict

Kitching was a decent talent at Leeds, but like a lot of the youngsters that pass through Elland Road, he hasn’t quite made the grade.

However, that isn’t because he’s a bad player. He’s proving at Forest Green just how good he could be and it’s interesting that after only 53 appearances, he’s got Championship clubs interested.

He fits what Barnsley look for in a player and I think Oakwell could be a very good place for him to develop.

Thoughts? Let us know!