Barnsley player suffers major setback at pre-season training camp

Barnsley defender Ben Williams is set for a long period out after suffering a serious knee injury during the Tykes’ pre-season training camp.

The left-back has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament during the club’s trip to St. George’s Park as they prepare for the new Championship season.

It’s a massive blow for a player who is just 21-years-old, and he will now miss a large part, if not all, of the 2020-21 campaign.

Williams made 21 appearances for the Tykes in the Championship last season and played a big part in their survival as they dramatically stayed in the division on the final day of the campaign.

It is not yet known what the full extent of the injury is and the exact amount of months that he is out for, but at this current moment it does not look good for both Williams and Barnsley.

The Verdict

Barnsley have been on such a high since they stayed in the division, and now they’ll be feeling very low as it’s never nice to see a fellow professional go through a bad injury.

They will have to bounce back and use Williams as motivation to win games this coming season, and play for the youngster.

His attitude has been brilliant since he’s been in the first-team at Barnsley and there’s no doubt that when he recovers, he’ll be knocking on the manager’s door once again wanting to start games for the club.