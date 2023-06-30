With Barnsley still in League One for the 2023-24 season after missing out on promotion at Wembley in May, the worry that some of their top stars may be pursued by clubs in higher divisions has been realised.

Not only has their manager Michael Duff departed for the Championship to Swansea City, but key defender and captain Mads Juel Andersen has picked up an even bigger move.

News emerged over a week ago of Luton Town's interest in adding the 25-year-old Dane to their squad ahead of their debut campaign in the Premier League, in which he would jump up two divisions to realise his dream of playing in England's top flight.

And per reports that first emerged in his native country of Denmark, that transfer move for Andersen is edging ever closer.

Per Danish publication B.T, a fee has been agreed between the Tykes and the Hatters and a medical has been scheduled, with Anderson poised to sign a four-year contract at Kenilworth Road.

How much are Luton Town set to pay for Barnsley's Mads Andersen?

Further claims made in the British press are suggesting that Luton are set to break their transfer record yet again for a Barnsley player, just a year after they paid £2 million for the services of Carlton Morris.

TalkSPORT's Alex Crook has reported that Luton will pay a club-record fee for Andersen, which will be anywhere north of the £2 million forked out for Morris, and it is a record that you'd expect to be broken a few times over the course of the summer transfer window as Rob Edwards looks to gradually improve his squad.

How has Mads Andersen performed for Barnsley?

Andersen arrived at Oakwell four years ago as a 21-year-old from AC Horsens in Denmark, with Barnsley paying £900,000 for his services after playing just 28 times in the Danish Superliga.

When fit, Andersen has been pretty much a regular under every single manager in his time at Barnsley, playing 175 times in all competitions with five goals scored.

Anderson was a major part of Barnsley's starting 11 that got to the 2021 Championship play-offs under Valerien Ismael, appearing in every single one of their 48 league matches that season as they fell short at the semi-final stage against Swansea City.

And with just one year remaining on his contract at Oakwell, Barnsley are opting to cash in on his services for a significant seven-figure fee.