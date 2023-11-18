Highlights Sam Cosgrove's move to Birmingham City was met with uncertainty due to his previous lackluster performances, but he had proven himself in Scotland with impressive goal-scoring numbers.

Despite the big transfer fee paid for Cosgrove, he was not favored by the new manager and was sent out on multiple loan spells, indicating a lack of confidence in his abilities.

Cosgrove's move to Barnsley has not yet resulted in a fresh start, as he has struggled to secure regular game-time and has even been sent off in a recent match, raising doubts about his future at the club.

With Birmingham City in a poor run of form and struggling for goals in January 2021, the club swooped late in the mid-season transfer window for a player who three years prior had scored just one goals in eight appearances for Carlisle United.

The main target was Hibernian hit-man Kevin Nisbet, but after City failed to agree a fee with the Edinburgh club, they switched their attentions to Aberdeen's towering attacker Sam Cosgrove.

The 6 ft 4 in striker, who six months before joining Carlisle in 2017 had a 14-match goalless loan spell with North Ferriby United of the National League, had developed tremendously in Scotland, and he'd scored 44 goals in the previous two full seasons for the Dons before his mid-season switch to St. Andrew's.

Sam Cosgrove's Birmingham City career - where did it go wrong?

Charlton Athletic target Sam Cosgrove

City paid a big £2 million fee to Aberdeen for Cosgrove, who was 24 years of age at the time, but there was of course no guarantee that he would make the step up to the Championship, with the level of the Scottish Premiership at times often derided.

Aitor Karanka was the man that signed Cosgrove, but four appearances into his time in the Midlands, the forward saw the Spaniard sacked and left the new recruit with an uncertain future under new boss Lee Bowyer.

And it was clear that Cosgrove was not fancied by him as he was sent out on loan to Shrewsbury for the first half of 2021-22, and then spent the second half of it at AFC Wimbledon, and it was a similar situation under John Eustace last season, as he was sent to Plymouth for the entire campaign, where he won a promotion from League One and scored eight times but didn't start much for Steven Schumacher.

It was clear that the 26-year-old needed a fresh start for his career this summer, and by the end of the transfer window he got that with Barnsley and Neil Collins coming in for him - but how is he getting on at Oakwell?

How is Sam Cosgrove getting on for Barnsley?

Cosgrove was supposed to be having a fresh start in South Yorkshire, but it's not quite happened so far for the target man.

In his seven League One appearances for the Tykes so far, Cosgrove has started just the once, although before that he did come off the bench against Portsmouth in a 3-2 defeat to grab an assist, which led to his start against Northampton.

Sam Cosgrove's Barnsley League Stats 2023-24 Appearances 7 Goals 0 Assists 1 Shots Per Game 1.6 Key Passes Per Game 0.4 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.7 Dribbles Per Game 0.1 Touches Per Game 11.6 (Stats Correct As Of November 14, 2023)

His start at the club got even worse a few weeks back in a 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient, he was sent off in second half stoppage time, and he's not been in the last two league squads since his ban expired.

Cosgrove did feature in the FA Cup replay with Horsham earlier in the week, but with Devante Cole flying and Barnsley boss Collins having other attacking options to choose from to pair up with the 28-year-old, it doesn't look as though the ex-Birmingham man will get regular game-time - at least for now.

He's going to have to show something special in training to get back into Collins' plans you'd think, but whether that happens remains to be seen - it's been a slow start however and the Beverley-born striker may be regretting the switch for now and he's certainly not proving City wrong.