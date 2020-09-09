Barnsley player edges closer to move to Championship club

Stoke City are edging closer to completing a deal to sign Barnsley forward Jacob Brown according to StokeonTrentLive.

Brown caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Tykes in the 2019/20 season, as they confirmed their status in the Championship for another season under the management of Gerhard Struber.

Barnsley beat Brentford on the final day of the season at Griffin Park, as they finished 21st in the Championship table, beating the likes of Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic, who were relegated back into the third-tier of English football.

Stoke finished 15th in the Championship last term, and Michael O’Neill is clearly keen to add depth to his attacking options ahead of the new league campaign.

The Potters have already been faced with interest from other clubs for Tyrese Campbell, which could mean that O’Neill is looking to find a replacement for the young forward in the near future.

Stoke have struggled to challenge for promotion back into the Premier League since they were relegated from the top-flight back in 2018.

Michael O’Neill’s side take on Millwall in their first league match of the new season, in what is certain to be a tricky test up against Gary Rowett’s men.

Whilst Barnsley host last year’s relegation rivals Luton Town at Oakwell, in a match they’ll fancy their chances of picking up three points from.

The Verdict:

I like Stoke’s thinking behind this one.

Brown has really impressed me whilst with Barnsley, and his hard work often goes unnoticed, with Cauley Woodrow often getting the credit in Gerhard Struber’s side.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Tyrese Campbell was to leave the club in the near future with Stoke, so it makes sense for the club to be targeting a move for a striker that could could be available at a relatively small fee.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he’s a regular starter in the Stoke team this season though if a deal is completed.