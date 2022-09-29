Barnsley player dealt significant blow

Barnsley will be left short in defence now until the end of the season with the news that Conor McCarthy is set to miss nine months of action, according to BBC Sport.

The defender didn’t look like he had injured himself too badly during their clash with Charlton at the weekend but come the final whistle, it has been revealed that the player has received a significant injury blow.

Now, he faces up to nine months on the sidelines thanks to this ACL setback and it could be a long while before we see the player line up for the Tykes again as he begins his recovery.

The defender was brought over to England for the first time in his career this summer, with Barnsley prepared to give him a chance after his exploits in Scotland. Despite only being young, he had managed to rack up 84 showings for previous club St Mirren and even bagged five goals along the way.

He looked solid for the side and it prompted Michael Duff to part with some cash to bring him to Oakwell. That good form came off the back of another impressive stint in his native country with Cork City, where he had a similar number of outings.

He’s already broken into the first-team for Barnsley too and has so far appeared in eleven games for the side up to this point. Despite the league and country being relatively new to him, he hasn’t looked out of place. Now though, he will have to watch on and hope that his team can do the business without him as he begins his ACL recovery.

The Verdict

Conor McCarthy had just begun to settle into the first-team fold at Barnsley, so it is a real shame to have to now see him miss out for such a long period of time.

Having only just signed for the club this summer, he would have been desperate to make his mark and hit the ground running. It had been so far so good for the defender too, as he had managed to feature in most of the side’s games up to this point, even if it was from off the bench.

It’ll be a blow to both the Tykes and the player then to see him suffer such a big injury. For Barnsley, they’ve lost someone who has already become a key option in their defence and they may have to now consider looking for an additional defender in the January window because of it.

For McCarthy, he will feel he had already settled in and was getting plenty of good football under his belt and he won’t want to see himself fall out of the team and struggle to get back in because of this injury.