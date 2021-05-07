Barnsley player boost confirmed with play-offs looming

Barnsley will welcome back Dominik Frieser to the squad for the final game of the season against Norwich City at Oakwell.

On Barnsley FC presser. Frieser in squad tomorrow. #barnsleyfc — leon wobschall (@LeonWobYP) May 7, 2021

The Tykes already have a play-off place confirmed after a remarkable run under Valérien Ismaël, so the attention will already be on those huge games that are coming up.

Even though tomorrow’s fixture presents the Yorkshire outfit with the chance to finish fifth instead of sixth, the boss is expected to pick a team with one eye on the play-offs.

However, one regular who could feature is Frieser, with Ismaël confirming to reporter Leon Wobschall that the right-sider is ready to return after fitness issues saw him miss the past two games.

The Austrian has been a key player for the Tykes this season, playing in 41 games and contributing to what has been a very good season.

So, this news will be welcomed by the Barnsley support, and Frieser may be down to get some minutes under his belt considering his last outing came two weeks ago.

As it stands, Barnsley will play Brentford in the semi-final of the play-offs.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Barnsley players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Signed in 2014, scored two league goals, striker. Devante Cole Leroy Lita Marcelo Trotta Sam Winnall

The verdict

This is a boost for Barnsley and Ismaël because the manager will want to go into the play-offs with a fully fit squad and Frieser plays an important role in this team.

He will surely want to get a run-out tomorrow to build up his match fitness in what will be a tough test against the champions.

Then, attention will quickly turn to the play-offs, as Barnsley look to finish off a brilliant season with promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.