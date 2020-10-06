Barnsley outline transfer plans for recent addition from Celtic

Barnsley have recently confirmed the signing of Jack Aitchison from Scottish giants Celtic on a three-year deal at Oakwell.

The forward made three appearances for Celtic’s first-team, and will be hoping that he can hit the ground running with his new club this term.

Aitchison spent last year’s campaign on loan with League Two side Forest Green Rovers, and scored six goals in his 28 appearances for the club.

It appears as though his immediate future isn’t with Barnsley though, with the club’s official website revealing that he will sign for a League Two side on loan for the 2020/21 season.

Speaking to the club’s website after his transfer to the Tykes was confirmed, Aitchison revealed that he is confident to improve and develop his game with the Championship side, whilst also expressing his delight at moving to the club.

“I was excited to get down here and get the deal done. As soon as I knew there was a chance of coming to Barnsley, I didn’t have to think twice.

“This is a good club where I know I’ll be able to improve and develop my game.”

Barnsley are set to return to action after the international break, when they take on league-leaders Bristol City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Tykes.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised by this.

Aitchison has caught the eye with some impressive showings in the EFL, whilst out on loan with Forest Green Rovers last season.

A move to Barnsley could be the ideal move for him as well, but it seems as though the club are keen to find him regular game time in senior football before having him in their first-team squad.

If he can impress out on loan in the fourth tier of English football this term, then I expect him to come back and challenge for a starting spot in the Barnsley squad next season.