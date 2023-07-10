Barnsley may have lost their captain and star defender Mads Andersen to Luton Town in the last week, but it looks as though their owners are committed to strengthening the squad.

The Tykes missed out on promotion back to the Championship in the play-off final back in May when a last-gasp Sheffield Wednesday goal in extra time consigned them to another year in League One.

Perhaps to the surprise of many, Neill Collins has been appointed as Michael Duff's successor following a long stint with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the United States, with the ex-Sheffield United and Wolves defender coming as a real left-field appointment from Barnsley's international board of directors.

It's not known how much money Collins and the recruitment team at Oakwell will have at their disposal, but there should be some to spend due to the departure of Andersen, who has joined Luton for what is believed to be a club-record fee, so it will be more than the £2 million that the Hatters spent on Carlton Morris last year.

Despite that windfall, Barnsley are still committed to bringing in lower league gems, and according to Alan Nixon they are finalising a deal for yet another one.

Nixon has claimed via his Patreon account that Barnsley are on the verge of adding Halifax Town centre-back Jesse Debrah to their ranks after trying for well over a year to sign the 23-year-old.

The Tykes have tried and failed to land Debrah since 2022, but now his contract is up with the Shaymen they can now bring him to South Yorkshire for an undisclosed fee.

Who is Jesse Debrah?

Debrah is a quick centre-back who started his career with Millwall in their youth academy, but he failed to make an appearance for the Lions at a senior level.

He went out on loan as a youngster to non-league on multiple occasions, with stints at Billericay town, Eastbourne Borough and Dulwich Hamlet used to develop Debrah's craft.

In 2021 though following his release by Millwall, Debrah headed up north to sign for Halifax and ended up becoming a regular in his first season at The Shay, and his performances towards the back end of the 21-22 season saw him attract interest from not only Barnsley but Halifax's neighbours Huddersfield Town too.

Debrah remained at Halifax however and in the 2022-23 campaign he featured 33 times in the National League, occasionally captaining Chris Millington's side as they finished 11th in the standings.

He has however played his final game for Town as Debrah is set to take his chance at a higher level.

How much will Barnsley pay for Jesse Debrah?

Due to the fact he is under the age of 24, Debrah's move will require Barnsley to pay compensation to Halifax Town.

This is unlikely to be a significant figure however, with perhaps a five-figure fee being all it will take to settle the deal to bring him to Oakwell.

It remains to be seen as to whether Debrah will be able to immediately step into League One and make an impact, but with Liam Kitching, Robbie Cundy, Conor McCarthy and Kacper Lopata to compete with as well, the ex-Millwall man is going to find it tough to immediately figure in Collins' plans.