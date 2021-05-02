Barnsley news round-up: Mowatt issues update on future, Ismael assesses defeat v Preston, Dike remains at Oakwell

Barnsley will be hoping they can have an injury-free preparations heading into their play-off matches this season in the Championship.

The Tykes are currently sat sixth in the second-tier standings, and will be looking to pick up a win in their last league match of the normal 2020/21 season.

Barnsley take on league-leaders Norwich City in their final match, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Valerien Ismael’s side

They’ll be keen to get back to winning ways as well, after the Yorkshire-based side were beaten by Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.

Barnsley have been the team to beat for the majority of the second-half of this year’s campaign, and have taken a number of teams by surprise with their high-intensity style of play, that’s evidently working in the Championship.

We take a look at the latest Barnsley news from the last week, as they head towards their 46th match of the Championship season this weekend.

Ismael issues verdict on Barnsley’s defeat to Preston North End

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael was unsurprisingly frustrated by their defeat to Preston North End on Saturday afternoon, and labelled it as a ‘warning’, as they head towards their clash with Norwich City next weekend.

“They didn’t put in the performance we wanted and that is a great disappointment for us. It’s a typical case when you reach your goal last week and the pressure comes down.

“The good thing is that it is a warning for everyone and now we must focus and come back to our strengths – we were off the pace this afternoon and need a good week of preparation now.”

Dike set to stay at Oakwell for the play-offs

Daryl Dike has put in a number of strong performances for Barnsley, since signing on loan from American side Orlando City.

The forward has scored nine goals in 19 appearances for the Yorkshire-based side this season, and the Oakwell faithful will be hoping that he can play a key role for them in the future.

There had previously been doubts as to whether Dike would remain with Barnsley though, with it previously being claimed that Orlando City could recall him from his loan spell before the play-offs started.

But Sky Sports have now revealed that Dike will remain with Barnsley for the remainder of the season, in what could prove to be a season-defining moment in their season, as they target promotion into the Premier League.

Mowatt remaining focused on task at hand

Alex Mowatt’s contract is set to reach a conclusion at the end of this year’s campaign, and with no agreement reached as of yet, it remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the midfielder.

The Tykes captain has been a regular in the Barnsley team this term, and has chipped in with eight goals and seven assists in all competitions from his 50 appearances.

Speaking in a recent interview, Mowatt revealed that he isn’t going to be drawn into contract talks as of yet, and is focused on Barnsley’s bid for promotion into the Premier League at this moment in time.

“To be honest, everything has just been pushed aside now. It is just getting the season (over) and everyone is focused on promotion and that is what we want to do and then everything will get spoken about after.”