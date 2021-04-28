Barnsley news round-up: Daryl Dike boost, Valerien Ismael hailed, Nottingham Forest reignite transfer interest

Barnsley secured their place in the Championship play-offs on Saturday, in what has been a remarkable season for the Tykes.

Given they only survived via a late goal on the final day of last season, to have finished in the top six and given themselves a chance of promotion to the Premier League is quite an achievement.

With their play-off berth confirmed, we’ve rounded up all the latest Barnsley news…

Daryl Dike boost

Signing Daryl Dike has proven a masterstroke, with the Orlando City loanee scoring nine goals in 17 Championship games since arriving in the winter window.

Any fears that he would not be available for the play-offs have been calmed by Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy, who has told the Yorkshire Post he will be available and that an extension to the end of the season has been agreed.

He added: “Now that we are in the play-offs, we fully expect him to see out the season with us and push us as far as we can go.”

Valerien Ismael hailed amid Premier League links

When the Tykes lost Gerhard Struber early on in the season, they surely cannot have imagined that hiring Valerien Ismael would mean a top six finish.

The manager has worked wonders at Oakwell, drawing links to Premier League sides Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion (The Sun (18/04, page 67)) as a consequence.

He’s impressed Simon Jordan as well, who was full of praise for him on talkSPORT (27/04: 11.30).

“He’s a very strong manager,” said Jordan. “A very strong leader and I think players understand clearly what’s expected of him and what their jobs are.

“(Barnsley) are the team that’s going into the play-offs with momentum. They’re very formidable. If I’m one of those teams in the play-offs, the last side I’d want to play is Barnsley.”

Nottingham Forest set to move for prior Tykes target

Barnsley were one of a string of Championship sides reportedly keen on Gillingham skipper Kyle Dempsey in the summer, alongside Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, and Preston North End.

According to Football Insider, Forest are set to reignite their interest in the midfielder ahead of the summer window.

It is understood that the 25-year-old is valued at between £500,000 and £750,000 by the Gills, making him something of a bargain for Championship clubs.

At that price, the Tykes may well feel it’s worth them rejoining the race as well.